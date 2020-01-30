Cape Mint pledges to uplift Cape Town communities

Share this article

















Minting company, the Cape Mint, and Bikers With A Cause have pledged to support communities in Cape Town through various empowerment initiatives.

The pledge was made at the handover ceremony of a donation of clothing and shoes to the children at Margaret’s House in Landsdown in the Mother City.

Margaret’s House is a non-profit residential centre based in Landsdown through an initiative of five Anglican churches. It accommodates children, who are referred by children’s courts and who are in need of care and protection.

“The home looks after young men in need of protection referred to by the children’s court.

“As the Cape Mint, we took it upon ourselves that we contribute towards raising solid young men, who will contribute positively to society and most importantly protect our women and children, ” spokesperson Sam Nyaniso says.

“We hope that our contribution of clothing and groceries to these young men will encourage them to know that great things await them in life and that with hard work and big dreams, anything is possible,” Nyaniso said.

The minting company, which manufactures collector coins, has in the past few months been honouring Africans, who were impacting people beyond their own communities.

The company has since presented Namibia’s founding father, former president Dr Sam Nujoma, with a gift “for successfully leading his country for 15 years since its independence”.

Most recently, honouring Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his team ahead of lifting the Webb Ellis trophy, Cape Mint launched the Invictus Springbok medallions, which have since translated into an investment opportunity for gold coin devotees who have snapped nearly a million of them.

South Africans have been snapping up the “Invictus medallions” that went on sale prior to the tournament’s kickoff in celebration of the team’s superb victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

“It is very important. Our community plays a huge role in what we do so it’s important for us to acknowledge that and give back to those who require it the most. Our role as the Cape Mint is to encourage and motivate people, especially the boy child, to be better.

