Cape Peninsula informal structures affected by heavy rainfall

Around 700 informal structures across the Cape Peninsula have been affected by the heavy rainfall that the Mother City is experiencing.

Flooding has also been reported in a number of areas in Cape Town as a result of the heavy downpours.

So… the rain has arrived in Cape Town. Nice timing ⁦@RedBullZA⁩! pic.twitter.com/xHWsxiNKPi — Flea (@greatleadercpt) June 4, 2019

Disaster Risk Management Spokesperson Charlotte Powell says various City departments will be continuing with mop up operations on Thursday.

Disaster Management officials have completed assessments in informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Strand, Gugulethu and Crossroads. Approximately 700 structures have been affected. Plastic sheeting to fix leaking roofs have been issued. No evacuations or emergency sheltering have been activated.”

(Source: SABC News)

