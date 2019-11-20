Cape Town car license fees to increase

The Western Cape Provincial Government has announced that it would like the public’s comment on its proposal to raise the fees of various car licenses across the Cape for 2020. The draft regulation outlines the fees for cars, trucks, motorcycles, trailers and caravans.
The increase is proposed at 4.5%, which is in line with inflation.
The money gathered from license fees is predominantly used to maintain the province’s roads, as well as the building of important road infrastructure.
According to the Provincial Government, the fees are also divvied up among municipalities for their maintenance of strategic roads. It will also use the fees to reduce the maintenance backlog, which has been decreased by 16% over the past seven years.
These are the proposed increases for the various licenses:
Vehicle registration fee
Current: R220
Proposed: R240
Motorcycle license fee
Current: R192
Proposed: R204
Car license fee (0-250 kg)
Current: R288
Proposed: R294
Car license fee (251-500 kg)
Current: R300
Proposed: R312
Car license fee (501-750 kg)
Current: R306
Proposed: R318
Car license fee (751-1000 kg)
Current: R336
Proposed: R348
Car license fee (1001-1250 kg)
Current: R408
Proposed: R420
Car license fee (1251-1500kg)
Current: R558
Proposed: R576
Car license fee (1501-1750kg)
Current: R624
Proposed: R642
Car license fee (1751-2000kg)
Current: R708
Proposed: R732
Car license fee (2001-2250kg)
Current: R966
Proposed: R1 002
Trailer license fee
Current: R108
Proposed: R114
Caravan license fee
Current: R294
Proposed: R306
Specially classified motor vehicle license fee
Current: R120
Proposed: R138
The Provincial Government said that any person may comment on proposed increases, and is requested to lodge the comments in writing before or on December 13, 2019. Your opinions can be submitted to Jandre.Bakker@westerncape.gov.za
Picture: Pixabay
(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)