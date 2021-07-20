Cape Town commuters forced to make alternative travel arrangements due to ongoing taxi violence

Share this article

















Thousands of commuters in Cape Town have been forced to make alternative transport arrangements due to the ongoing taxi violence. Golden Arrow says limited bus services will be available for commuters on Tuesday.

On Monday, services were disrupted after a bus driver was shot and wounded near Nyanga. The bus company says there have been several threats of intimidation on social media against the service. The shooting follows weeks of unrest within the taxi industry claiming the lives of 23 people.

“As of Tuesday morning, Golden Arrow Bus Services continues to operate very limited services. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to say which services are operating at what time and we recommend that all passengers make alternative arrangements,” says Golden Arrow Bus Services Spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.

Source: SABC News