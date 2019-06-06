Cape Town International is Africa’s leading Airport once again

Share this article

















CTIA – Africa’s third largest airport – went up against the Cairo International Airport, the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya and O. R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Other nominees included the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, Kigali International Airport in Rwanda, King Shaka International Airport in Durban and Mohammed V International Airport in Morocco.

South Africa was strongly represented at the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony. The awards were established in the early nineties to acknowledge, reward and celebrate the leaders in the industry.

Sun City Resort for leading casino, the City of Durban for Leading City Destination and Cape Town for Leading Festival & Event Destination, while Table Mountain was voted Leading Tourist Attraction.

The Senior Manager for Corporate Affairs at CTIA said in the press release that the airport is “thrilled to be recognised on the world stage. She said:

“We are thrilled to be recognised on the world stage and to receive this accolade three years running. It’s a great tribute to all airport staff who work hard to make Cape Town International Airport award-winning.”

And it’s a good thing that South Africa is represented so widely in the travel industry, as our little corner of the globe is becoming an attractive tourist destination for international travellers.

According to the 2018 Tourism Satellite Account for South Africa report, “the sector directly contributed 2.9% to South Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP).”

That translates to about 40 000 new jobs created in the sector between 2012 and 2016. StatsSA explained:

“South Africa does not have a direct measure of tourism employment. Therefore, employment in the tourism industries includes employment that is directly and/or indirectly related to the goods and services acquired by visitors and non-visitors.”

There were 681 915 persons directly engaged in producing goods and services purchased by visitors in 2014, with 668 651 persons in 2015 and 686 596 in 2016.

(Source: The South African)

