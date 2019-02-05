Cape Town nanny in hot water after abusing 5-month-old baby

A Cape Town woman appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after being accused of abusing a baby she was entrusted to take care of and stealing items from a household in December 2018.

The charge sheet shows the woman is accused of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm after “hitting, shaking, strangling and dropping (the five-month-old) on the ground.”

Forty-six-year-old Paseka Nthitshana was allegedly caught on camera. The State is still awaiting the footage.

The Nyanga woman is also facing a charge of theft for reportedly stealing “Pampers, earphones, sunglasses and books.”

Nthitshana has since been released on R1 000 bail and will reappear on March 20th.

