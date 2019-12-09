Cape Town police warn against stone-throwing criminals

Criminals have been targeting motorists along the freeways of Cape Town, hurling stones at cars travelling the busy highways at night, according to local law enforcement.

In Simonsvlei, a woman driving her husband’s car was last week killed after someone threw a brick that hit the vehicle, triggering the fatal crash.

Western Cape Traffic Chief, Kenny Africa, stated the groups intentionally choose busy freeways like the N1 and N2 during late-night hours when a motorist’s vision is impaired and people do not expect an attack.

Stone-throwing has been used as a criminal method of effecting a hijacking.

Criminals cause the collision and when motorists stop the car, they are hijacked.