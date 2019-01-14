Case against Overstrand accused postponed

The case against the man accused of starting a fire in the Overstrand which has destroyed thousands of hectares of vegetation, has been postponed to later this month for a formal bail application.

Shelton April made his second appearance in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

The 34-year-old is accused of illegally setting off the flare on New Years Eve and faces the Contravention of the Nature reserve act, a charge more serious than arson.

A 59-year-old woman in Pringle Bay also died from smoke inhalation and several houses have been destroyed.

The blaze, which flared up again over the weekend, has largely been contained.

Fire and Rescue services will monitor the areas of Hermanus, Bettys Bay and Franskraal.

VOC/Tauhierah Salie

