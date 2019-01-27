Case against Overstrand fire suspect resumes next week

The bail application of the man accused of having started a devastating fire in the Overstrand is expected to be heard next Friday.

Sheldon April appeared in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Friday for the continuation of his bail bid. April allegedly shot a flare which set dry vegetation in the mountains above Betty’s Bay alight, on New Year’s Eve.

This caused a destructive fire which spread rapidly, destroying at least 41 houses and thousands of aches of vegetation.

National Prosecution Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said as a result of the fire caused by the flare, 41 houses were destroyed, 28 were damaged and a 71-year-old man is in an induced coma after he suffered 71% burns. He is still in hospital.”

A 58-year-old woman also died of smoke inhalation in the Overstrand area.

“The State also has or is in the process of containing statements and reports from experts which also outline the damage caused to 12800 hectares of faunà and flora that were destroyed. It also resulted in the electricity to be off for two week and many animals suffered as a result,” said Ntabazalila.

The 34-year-old suspect faces a charge under the Natural Environment Act which carries a fine of R10 million or imprisonment of not more than ten years, or both. The second charge is under the Veld and Forest Act which also carries a heavy sentence.

IOL reports that the court heard how April has five previous convictions. These include two of drug possession, one each for common assault, domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Ntabazalila said April also had two previous warrants of arrest issued against him after he failed to appear in court after being granted bail.

“He has about four cases of assault which were either mediated or withdrawn. The complainants in all four cases indicated that they were afraid of him as he has threatened to kill him. These complainants included his sister who was present in court,” said Ntabazalila.

The state stated that the Betty’s Bay residents, whose properties burned down, are opposed to the accused being released from custody. The defence has called on the court to grant its client bail, arguing that he won’t interfere with the case and would abide by any bail conditions set out.

Judgement in the bail application is expected on 1 February.

Meanwhile, firefighters were on Sunday still battling the Overberg fire between Houw Hoek and Grabouw in the Groenlandberg mountain.

The fire began on Thursday, leading to the evacuation of two small towns.

Authorities deployed three helicopters and about 65 firefighters to battle the blaze with some assistance from local landowners.

Overberg fire chief Reinhardt Geldenhuys said no injuries have been reported.

“Our priority is to protect the structure near Houw Hoek, farms in the northern side and make sure that the fire does not come down to N2,” said Geldenhuys.

