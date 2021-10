Share this article

















Children aged between 12-17 will now be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine from the 20th of October.

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for the age group but only one dose will be given for now. This was announced during the update on the vaccination rollout given by health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla, this morning.

Phaahla said this will come in handy as schools start their examinations.