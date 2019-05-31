City bans local traders from trading this weekend

As the City of Cape Town prepares for the Red Bull Cape Town Circuit which takes place this weekend, the City has banned local city traders from trading at the Grand Parade on Saturday. In addition to it being month-end, chairperson of the Grand Parade United Traders Association, Rashieda Muller said Saturday is a big day for informal traders as many people flock the area to do their shopping for Eid.

“It is a very big day for the informal settlement as many people come out to do the last Eid day shopping. The company hosting the event is a multimillion-dollar company utilizing the land of informal traders and then we are the victims of the action the city has taken,” she said.

Muller said no space has been allocated for traders to trade from this weekend.

“We are not against any promotions at the Grand Parade, we just appeal to the City to follow the right protocol. There has been no alternative space provided for us and it is just unfair,” she stated.

According to Muller, a meeting was held between the City and traders to find a solution, however, no agreement has been reached.

“There has been no agreement reached but there has been a meeting that they won’t repeat the matter. Traders are only trading until today, but we have taken legal action. We can’t leave the matter as is, they need to somehow compensate us for the money we are losing.”

When asked about the picket that was initially scheduled should an agreement not be reached, Muller said it has since been called off.

“We will not continue our plans of having a picket, instead the matter has been handed over to our legal representatives who will handle the matter on our behalf,” she said.

The City was unavailable for comment.

The motor sport showcase will take place at the Grand Parade on Sunday 2 June 2019.

Comments

comments