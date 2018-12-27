City executive responds to Clifton Beach incident

The City of Cape Town issued a statement on Thursday responding to the Clifton Fourth Beach incident where beachgoers were removed by private security company Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA).

The statement, attributed to executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman, said the City has no contract with the security company.

“The City has at no stage given any authority to PPA to enforce by-laws,” the statement reads.

The statement further reads that there is no set times for beach usage unless there is a specific threat to public safety.

PPA has allegedly claimed that they requested beachgoers to remove themselves after a 15-year-old girl was raped on the rocks. However, Bosman said no incidents of rape had been reported to Camps Bay SAPS.

“Any person who feels that they have been threatened or intimidated by PPA staff on the day in question, or at any other time, can lay a charge with the South African Police Service. Alternatively, complaints about the conduct of the company can be directed to the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority.”

