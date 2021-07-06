Facebook-f
From the news desk

City of Cape Town conducts onsite assessments of flood-affected areas

The City of Cape Town says it has conducted more than 200 onsite assessments of flood-affected informal dwellings so far.

Thousands of residents were affected by the heavy rainfall last week.

The City is now continuing with mopping up operations in various areas, including Mfuleni, Kraaifontein and Khayelitsha.

Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi, says tracts of land in low-lying areas such as dams and wetlands, which have been occupied illegally over the past year, pose the biggest challenge.

He says flood-prevention materials are ineffective due to the extent of the flooding.

Booi says the City will, however, continue to assist residents where possible.

Source: SABC News


