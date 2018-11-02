City of Cape Town rejects Herron’s allegations

The City of Cape Town has rejected as skewed, the comments made by its former Mayoral Committee Member for Housing, Brett Herron, that the City has no desire to integrate its citizens.

Acting Cape Town Mayor Ian Neilsen says he’s not worried about a spate of resignations from councillors within the City of Cape Town council.

In the run-up to former mayor Patricia De Lille’s exit, seven councillors resigned from the council and the party; an eighth person, Brett Herron, resigned yesterday, citing the alleged refusal of the city to support a low cost housing project in Salt River and Woodstock.

Acting Mayor Ian Neilson says the social housing project in Salt River is undergoing further technical clarification at the moment.

Herron and De Lille are both implicated in wrongdoing by forensic reports commissioned by the DA.

Herron and De Lille are both implicated in wrongdoing by forensic reports commissioned by the DA.

