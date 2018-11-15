City of Cape Town to dump thousands of litres of booze

The City of Cape Town will be dumping more than 16 000 bottles of alcohol on Thursday morning.

The disposal is part of the City’s operational readiness plan for the festive season, the City said in a statement.

Amounting to nearly 12 000 litres, the alcohol was confiscated from beaches and other public spaces in the previous financial year.

A total of 16 926 bottles are to be disposed of to make way for the expected confiscations this festive season.

Newly re-elected mayoral committee member for safety and security and social services JP Smith will oversee the operation, the City said. Smith will also address some of the operational aspects of the festive season plan.

In December last year, Smith said the confiscation of liquor was at an all-time high during the festive season.

“Liquor confiscations on the city’s beaches were again at a record high, with revellers finding new and innovative ways to try and conceal their alcohol.

“This year more than 900 bottles of alcohol were confiscated on the Christmas weekend alone. This included 492 beers, 293 ciders, 62 bottles of spirits and 53 bottles of wine.”

[Source: Independent Online]

