City takes ten more Firearms off the streets

The latest confiscations this past week include an illegal firearm in Heideveld and an imitation firearm used in an incident in Mitchells Plain.

The City’s enforcement agencies have confiscated at least 10 firearms this month, and three imitation firearms.

Officers attached to the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan confiscated seven firearms and an imitation firearm, while Metro Police officers recovered two firearms.

In the latest incidents over the weekend:

1.The Law Enforcement Rapid Response Unit arrested three suspects during patrols in Heideveld at around 03:00 on Saturday, 21 August. Officers were on patrol in the area when they noticed two males and a female moving around a block of flats in the area. On approaching them, the female dropped a firearm to the ground. Officers recovered the firearm, and 12 rounds of ammunition.

2.Twelve hours later, Metro Police officers were conducting patrols in Mitchells Plain when they spotted a group of people running away from a vehicle at Promenade Mall. Officers then saw a suspect pointing a firearm at an occupant in another vehicle. The suspect drove off when he saw officers, and after a high-speed chase, he was boxed in at Alpine Road, and found in possession of a black imitation firearm. The 29-year-old was arrested on charges of intimidation, possession of an imitation firearm and pointing a firearm.

3.On Friday, just before midday, Metro Police officers recovered an imitation firearm from a suspected hijacked vehicle at an accident scene in Lansdowne. The six occupants fled the scene, but three of them were later apprehended.

“These firearm recoveries and related arrests are a continuation of last month’s trend, where staff recovered at least 16 firearms. On the one hand, this is truly sterling work by the enforcement services, but on the other hand, it raises numerous questions about the failure of the criminal justice system and the police to stop the constant introduction of illegal firearms onto our streets, especially the recent proliferation of imitation firearms. More and more these are being used in the commission of crimes, and while they may not be able to kill someone, it remains a very traumatic experience for the person staring down the barrel of one of these firearms that is virtually indistinguishable from the real thing,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith.

In general enforcement efforts over the past week, the Law Enforcement Department made 81 arrests and issued 5 409 fines.

Their Metro Police counterparts made 55 arrests, including 17 for the possession or sale of drugs, 14 for contact-related crimes and five on charges of domestic violence.

CAPE TOWN TRAFFIC SERVICE

Officers arrested 40 suspects – 20 for driving under the influence of alcohol, impounded 116 vehicles, 161 cell phones and issued 59 367 fines.

On Wednesday, 18 August, traffic officers were assisting SAPS at an accident scene on Old Lansdowne Road. One of the officers noticed two men approaching the scene, who did not appear to have any involvement.

The suspects were arrested for stealing the battery of the vehicle involved in the crash when they tried to leave the scene – the battery was in a backpack one of the men was carrying.

“Theft from accident scenes is sadly not a new occurrence. The criminals use the chaos and confusion as a cover to perpetrate their dastardly deeds. It is an indictment on our society. I applaud the officer for his keen awareness in this instance, and I hope that these arrests will serve as a warning to others who conduct themselves in this manner,” added Alderman Smith.

Photo courtesy City of Cape-Town