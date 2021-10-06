Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

COCT residents invited to Open day about draft plan

Local, NewsNo Comments
The City of Cape Town has invited residents to an Open Day about the draft local neighbourhood plan also known as a local spatial development framework (LSDF) for the Bo-Kaap.
The City said that it recognises this heritage should be protected and enhanced to the benefit of the local community and Capetonians through coordinated sustainable development. The City also added that the draft focuses on the future development of the Bo-Kaap while preserving the Bo-Kaap’s unique heritage, culture and way of living.
Residents are encouraged to attend the Open Day to acquire more information. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, 12 October 2021, from 6pm to 8pm at the Schotsche Kloof Civic Centre in Yusuf Drive in the Bo-Kaap. The draft is available for public comment until 31 October 2021.
Photo: VOCfm

Wait a sec, saving restore vars.