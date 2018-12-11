COCT to meet with Masjid representatives after silencing call to prayer

The City of Cape Town will meet with representatives of Masjidus Saaliheen on Tuesday to discuss a complaint laid by a resident of Bayview, Strandfontein, that the athaan or call to prayer was a “noise nuisance.”

The Imam of the masjid received a letter from a City environmental health official, saying the athaan was “a contravention of the Regulation 3(a) of the Noise Control Regulations promulgated in terms of Section 25 of the Environmental Conservation Act.”

The letter ordered the Imam to “discontinue the alleged noise nuisance, caused by loud speakers.”

It has been reported that a single elderly individual who resides close to the masjid laid the complaint.

The athaan has reportedly since been replaced with a single beep.

Zaahidah Meyer / VOC

Share this article









11 Shares

Comments

comments