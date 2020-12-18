Cop in Nateniël Julies murder case granted bail

Share this article

















The police officer accused of helping to cover up the murder of Eldorado Park teenager Nateniël Julies was granted bail of R10,000 by the Protea magistrate’s court on Friday morning.

The ruling in favour of Eldorado Park policeman Sgt Vorster Netshiongolo was delivered by magistrate David Mhangu.

Netshiongolo is one of three accused in the murder of Julies on August 26.

The two other accused are his colleagues Simon Ndyalvane and Caylene Whiteboy. They were initially denied bail on September 26.

However, Netshiongolo applied for bail based on new facts.

Netshiongolo is charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact, defeating the ends of justice and illegal possession of ammunition, while Ndyalvane and Whiteboy are charged with murder, possession of prohibited ammunition and discharging a firearm in public.

“I have come to the conclusion that applicant number three [Netshiongolo] has made out a case on his new facts upon which bail can be granted,” Mhangu said.

Netshiongolo was granted bail on condition that he report to Moroka police station on Mondays and Fridays, not interfere with witnesses or the investigation and that he be located at the address stated in his affidavit.

He was further ordered not to leave Gauteng without the permission of the investigating officer and agree to stand trial until the matter is finalised.

Source: TimesLIVE