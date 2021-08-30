Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Corruption Watch calls for centralised body to protect whistle-blowers

Corruption Watch says there’s an urgent need for a centralised body to protect whistle-blowers. This after the murder of Gauteng Health Department official, Babita Deokaran, a witness in the SIU investigation into the Gauteng Health Department’s Personal Protective Equipment scandal.

Deokaran was gunned down last week outside her home. Seven suspects are expected to appear at the Booysens Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg today in connection with Deokaran’s murder.

Corruption Watch’s head of investigations Karam Singh says a whistle-blower protection system is definitely something the NPA is meant to guard.

“We definitely have a whistle-blower protection system it is something which the NPA is meant to be the guardian of but is it extensive, is it functioning well? The sense that we get is that the witness protection system doesn’t work well, that it’s not sufficiently funded that it’s not extensive to them having that type of protection from the state is not a seamless well-running process. One of the base things that a lot of people are talking about is the need for this thing to be properly resourced.”

Family calls for suspects in Deokaran’s murder to remain behind bars

The family of slain senior official of the Gauteng Health Department says it wants the seven people who have been arrested in connection with her death to remain behind bars until the mastermind is identified.

Deokaran’s family spokesperson Tony Haripersadh says they want to see justice being served.

“Well the family is not going to leave this we are going to appear at the court appearances and we are going to see to it that justice is done. We are expecting bail to be refused. And for the suspects to be held until the thorough investigation has been completed and the mastermind that ordered this hit, that person is identified and brought to book.”

Source: SABC News


