Court battle over illegal land invasions in WC continues

Share this article

















The court battle over illegal land invasion in the Western Cape is ongoing.

The Human Rights Commission and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have taken the City of Cape Town to court over evictions, following the controversial eviction of Khayelitsha resident Bulelani Qolani in June last year.

The provincial government has however thrown its weight behind the City, arguing for the rights of landowners to protect their land from illegal invasions.

The SAHRC and EFF have echoed contestation over the ongoing postponements, citing bias toward the City.

VOC