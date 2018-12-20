Court to hand down judgment in baby Daniel’s case

Judgment is expected to be handed down today in the South Gauteng High Court, in the case against a couple accused of torturing their three-year-old son, Daniel, to death.

Baby Daniel’s mother and stepfather are standing trial for murder, abuse and negligence.

The child’s body was discovered at his home in Naturena, south of Johannesburg in 2016.

The young boy had been severely beaten and burnt with boiling water.

Baby Daniel’s parents have denied abusing the child, claiming that he was bruised on his body and face when he fell off a bicycle and from a tree.

It was revealed in court that while the young boy had broken bones, he also suffered 60% burns to his body.

The couple claims that Baby Daniel slipped and fell into a hot bath.

The State is calling for the maximum sentence.

[Source: EWN and eNCA]

