CT appears in court for being in possession of illegal abortion tablets

A 38-year-old man is appearing in court on Friday after he was arrested for allegedly being in illegal possession of abortion tablets in the Cape Town CBD.

Western Cape police spokesperson Andre Traut said officers received the information that prescribed drugs were being sold at the fast food outlet in Strand Street, Cape Town.

“An undercover agent went to purchase an abortion tablet (Misoprostol) for R1000. Upon further searching of the suspects bag, 259 abortion tablets and 175 Adco tablets valued at R270 000 was seized,” Traut said.

