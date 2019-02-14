CT cops arrested for robbery, demanding payment from murder accused’s suspect’s mom

Two police officers appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for allegedly robbing a Strand Street cellphone shop while pretending to execute a search warrant, a spokesperson said.

The Anti-Corruption Unit arrested the officers on Tuesday in connection with the January 26 robbery.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said six police officers allegedly forced the shop’s security gates open and entered, claiming they had a warrant to search the premises for drugs and firearms.

Nearby shop owners gathered after the shop owner alerted them.

One of the officers allegedly had a bag of cash in his possession but dropped it when he was confronted by the shop owner.

One officer hid in the shop, but the others forced their way past bystanders and fled in a Toyota Hilux LDV and a marked police vehicle.

Officers from Cape Town central police arrived on the scene and questioned the police officer who hid in the shop.

The provincial Anti-Corruption Unit confirmed the incident and reported that a cellphone and R1 620 in cash were taken. The cash was recovered.

Warrants of arrest were issued for three identified officers.

A 32-year-old and 41-year-old were arrested, and a third officer is still at large.

In an unrelated incident, the unit arrested two officers on Wednesday for allegedly telling a woman she must pay them before her son, who had been arrested for murder, could be released.

Her grandson had also been threatened. She allegedly paid the officers R1 000.

The officers, aged 35 and 45, appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court.

They were granted bail of R800 each and are expected to return to court on March 25.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said he was disappointed.

“No SAPS (SA Police Service) member is above the law, and we will not allow any of our members to perpetrate a crime and get away with it. We are confident that these arrests will send a stern warning,” he said.

