D6 claimants reassured: restitution land and homes cannot be sold off

By Anees Teladia

After recent shock at a property listing showing that a District Six home – that was yet to be constructed – was for sale, the claimants of District Six land and homes have been reassured that neither the land nor the homes that form part of the restitutive process of District Six can be sold. Zubeida Samsodien of the District Six Reference Group has indicated that the situation is under control and that it has disturbingly been blown out of proportion.

RE/MAX In Motion has since apologised for the incident and has confirmed the removal of the property concerned from all of their marketing platforms.

“This has been blown terribly out of proportion, putting people on an emotional rollercoaster,” said Samsodien. “That land is restitution land and the homes are restitution homes. They cannot, and will not, be sold off. I assure you.” “We spoke to the agent and he was just as shocked. It was simply a case of an overambitious claimant wanting to see what she could get out of it.”

Samsodien added that the Land Claims Commission has been alerted to the matter.

Secretary of the District Six Residents Association, Asa Salie has suggested that the real estate agent responsible for advertising the property concerned possibly made an “honest mistake”.

“I don’t know the agent, but I could assess that he’s been had and conned into this…She [the claimant trying to sell the property that has yet to be developed] showed him several [legitimate] documents.” “Maybe it was an honest mistake,” said Salie.

However, chairperson of the District Six Working Committee, Shahied Ajam is clearly alarmed by this incident.

“We must become aware of what is happening to our land,” urged Ajam. “People who do not belong there, are living in District Six. People are continuously trying to sell off flats.” “This has gone out of control and it must be stopped once and for all.”

VOC

