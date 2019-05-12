D6 Masjid: “Any call to worship can never be regarded as noise”

The Zeenatul Islam Masjid in District Six has said it will be engaging with the City of Cape Town to review its bylaw that deals with noise pollution, following a complaint about the athaan being rendered on loudspeakers. The City of Cape Town has agreed to engage with the masjids management after the Holy month of Ramadan and the athaan will continue to be broadcast.

A complaint citing the athaan at the iconic masjid as a “noise nuisance” has sparked outrage on social media. The matter drew attention after attendees of the masjid posted about needing to sign a petition to ensure the athaan can continue to be broadcasted.

In a statement on Saturday, the City explained that it was legally obligated to act on the complaint.

Mayco Member Dave Bryant explained: “A complaint was received in terms of the Western Cape Noise Regulations (2013) as a result of an affidavit lodged by a resident with the South African Police Service which legally compels the City to act.”

A statement by the masjid reiterated that the complaint came from a single resident. Social media posts threw gentrification and freedom of religion back into the spotlight.

In case you woke up wondering what the consequences of gentrification are 🙂 https://t.co/WkMfSh8XI2 — تنفير (@TanveerJeewa) May 11, 2019

Many highlighted the fact that the masjid was over 100 years old and formed part of the area’s rich heritage.

“The masjid’s position is that the Athaan has been rendered audibly by the best means available since its inception in 1919. This continued through District Six’s establishment in Cape Town as a vibrant community and continued through the forced removals. The call to prayer still exists today and the masjid has become part of the social fabric of the greater Cape Town area, together with the churches that remain and were also resistant to the apartheid government,” read the statement by the masjid.

The statement went on to emphasize that any call to prayer should not be considered “noise pollution”.

“The different calls to worship by mosques, churches and other places of worship is integral to the fabric of District Six and this diversity has spread to the rest of the world. Cape Town – the birthplace of Islam in South Africa 325 years ago – prides itself as an embracing city of many cultures and faiths. The Athaan, the ringing of church bells, or any other call to worship, can never be regarded as noise.”

The statement highlighted that it will be engage with the City to review its “noise pollution” bylaw “not only for the Muslim community but all faith communities of Cape Town at large.”

It follows a similar incident in Strandfontein at the beginning of December last year, whereby Masjidus Sauligeen in Bayview received a letter by a City environmental health official about the athaan being “too noisy”.

The broader community held a petition signing and garnered thousands of signatures to keep the athaan going. Chairperson of neighbouring Strandfontein Community Policing Forum, Sandy Schuter at the time said prayer should not be attacked and communities need to stand together.

“We took the decision to fill in the gap of our Muslim brothers and sisters and to not allow them to be silenced by the City. It’s not an attack on the religion, its an attack on the prayer. And prayer is the backbone of our community. The reason our schools are in the position they are in is because they removed God from the schools, so why would you want to remove prayer from our community?” posed Schuter.

The masjid committee expressed gratitude for the messages of support from people of all faiths across the globe.

VOC

Share this article









Comments

comments