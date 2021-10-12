Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

DA calls for Bheki Cele’s resignation

Local, NewsNo Comments
LOCAL
The Democratic Alliance (DA) called on the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, to resign after his latest comments about the victims of crime in Cape Town.
According to the party, Cele tried to blame “potholes” for SAPS’ failure to combat hijackings in Cape Town.
The party’s Gordon Hill-Lewis says Cele is also attempting to take away Cape Town’s law enforcement powers through his plan for a Single Police Service.
Hill-Lewis says this plan would limit the powers of Cape Town’s peace officers and move the law enforcement command-and-control structure away from the City and into SAPS.
Photo: VOCfm

Wait a sec, saving restore vars.