DA to seek legal advice on way forward following Maimane, Trollip resignations

Share this article

















The newly-elected Democratic Alliance‘s Federal Council Chairperson, Helen Zille says they will meet on Thursday to discuss seeking legal advice on the way forward for the party.

She has conceded that the resignations of two party leaders come as a shock. This is after Mmusi Maimane resigned as the DA’s leader and Athol Trollip as Federal Executive chairperson.

The move is widely seen as a heavy blow, which the party will find difficult to deal with. Maimane and Trollip announced their resignations at a media briefing at the DA’s headquarters in Bruma, Johannesburg earlier on Wednesday.

Zille says the party’s Federal Executive was in favour of making a decision about its leadership at the federal congress instead.

She has paid tribute to Maimane and Trollip for their service.

Zille says this is an unfortunate turn of events in the history of the DA – hence the uncertainty on the way forward.

Zille spoke to the media at the DA headquarters in Johannesburg, just after the two resignations.

“This is a rather unusual situation because both the leader and the chairperson have taken individual decisions at the same time. So, before we rush into something that may not be Constitutional and may not be appropriate, we are taking legal advice as to what the right path is constitutionally and tomorrow, we will convene a federal council by tele-conference to discuss that legal advice.”

Social Media reacts to resignation of #MmusiMaimane

leaders, it is with sadness tha DA Federal Leader Mmusi Maimane and DA Federal Chairperson Athol Trollip have today tendered their resignations. While Mr. Maimane has resigned as Federal Leader but will stay on as Caucus Leader in Parliament as these are two separate.#Mmusi pic.twitter.com/K0LzAYHiTU — Mayana the Gershom (@Mayana_Twala) October 23, 2019

#MmusiMaimane I don't think Trollip is a racist after all — Citizen Tebogo Komane (@bophelo12345) October 23, 2019

Mmusi Maimane has stepped down as the leader of the DA effective immediately. His resignation was followed by that of former Nelson Mandela Bay Metro mayor Atholl Trollip. — Jabu (@JivoJa) October 23, 2019

#MmusiMaimane Da loses Mashaba maimane and Trollip in 3 days 🤣 pic.twitter.com/b9N7VgyX9E — jerome valeska (@valeska360) October 23, 2019

Congratulations to you guys. Uncle Trollip and Musi. For putting your foot on the ground. DA tried so hard to convince you but you stood your ground. #ForThePeople — Mohale.M (@MohaleM5) October 23, 2019

DA loses Mashaba, Maimane and Trollip in three days 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Mungs (@Mungakakagmail1) October 23, 2019

woah! even Trollip? — AfcZane 🔴⚪ 🇿🇦 (@AfcZane_) October 23, 2019

WATCH: DA leader Mmusi Maimane has resigned from the party pic.twitter.com/q1YvtzJrFm — SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) October 23, 2019

Without Mmusi, there is no @Our_DA, facts!!!!! Its just another white party that exists, nonetheless, the fall of the DA is a sad day for South Africans because we need strong parties all the time for our new democracy!#MmusiMaimane #maimane #Mmusi — Royal King (@RoyalBoss101) October 23, 2019

Mmusi Maimane has resigned as DA leader, He is joined by the former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, who has also resigned — Siphiwo Waxx Dyafta (@siphiwo_dyafta) October 23, 2019

#MmusiMaimane After Herman Mashaba resigned, you kinda sensed Mmusi was next but now a double whammy has occurred, with Athol Trollip resigning. DA is in disintegration mode surely. Searing speech by Maimane about DA not being the party to move SA forward. pic.twitter.com/ZbsFcOR8Bm — Mvuyisi Tyiwani (@MercurialSoul22) October 23, 2019

As expected Mmusi Maimane step down as a DA Leader the question is what's next !!! — Khayelihle Mhlongo (@khayam8) October 23, 2019

Death of a king is a startup of a new leader. Bye Mmusi maimane,bye Athol Trollip. — cabonena alfred (@alfred_cabonena) October 23, 2019

#MmusiMaimane will start a new party with #HermanMashaba, I see this happening in the near future. — Lincoln Lumbe (@LincolnLumbe) October 23, 2019

#MmusiMaimane Politics isn’t for faint hearted — Knowledge Mhlanga (@KnowledgeMhlan4) October 23, 2019

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

Share this article

















Comments

comments