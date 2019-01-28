Damning Agrizzi testimony resumes at state capture inquiry

Damning testimony by former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture inquiry is set to continue on Monday.

Agrizzi has spent the last seven days at the Zondo commission giving testimony about how Bosasa allegedly paid millions of rand in bribes to top government officials in exchange for contracts.

Among those who have been implicated by Agrizzi is Gavin Watson, the CEO of Bosasa, whom he implicated as playing the central role in the alleged corruption.

The commission’s secretary Dr Khotso de Wee, former board chair of SAA Dudu Myeni, former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane, and former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti have also been implicated.

Agrizzi told the commission that Mokonyane was paid R50 000 a month for several years in exchange for political influence, while Mti allegedly received bribes from Bosasa to allow it to be awarded contracts. Agrizzi said Mti was paid R65 000 monthly.

