De Lille launches GOOD elections manifesto

By Zaahidah Meyer

Newly formed Good party leader Patricia de Lille launched the party’s manifesto in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The former Cape Town mayor announced her decision to form a new political party which would contest the 2019 elections last year, shortly after her resignation as Cape Town mayor and member of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

De Lille gave media a breakdown on all the issues the party would be tackling.

Starting off, De Lille said the party would address the issue of race.

“It is exceptionally difficult to talk about race in South Africa. Sometimes, people do not want to talk about these issues for fear of being misunderstood or condemned by those who might disagree with you,” said de Lille.

De Lille said it is the responsibility of leaders to demonstrate courage and initiate these difficult conversations, instead of avoiding it. She further said it is of utmost importance to tackle racism head-on in South Africa, to establish a future where all can enjoy the fruits of democracy.

The party plans to fix a rapidly urbanizing South Africa and De Lille believes that cities and towns are the drivers of change.

“Good is proposing to turn government on its head by taking power away from a central system put in place by apartheid and instead devolving functions to towns and cities. This will bring government and elected representatives closer to the communities they serve and empower towns and cities to build prosperous, safe and socially inclusive communities,” she said.

De Lille said the party would fight for spatial, social, economic and environmental justice.

The party promised that formal housing will be delivered more efficiently and in better locations. It also said land plus titles deeds must be given to residents living in informal settlements.

De Lille further promised the fixing of the deteriorating railway system, the complete removal of e-tolls, an increase in state pensions and social grants and to cut government operating costs.

When discussing the party’s stance on the land reform debate, de Lille said land reform has been a complete failure, with many legitimate claimants dying before seeing land justice.

“This is the failure of government and not a failure of the constitution, which I was privileged to be part of writing. The constitution does not need amending. It provides the constitutional framework for expropriation and it provides the conditions that determine how to arrive at compensation,” said de Lille.

De Lille concluded by saying that despite the party only being eight weeks old, she is extremely proud of how much they have achieved in the short space of time.

“I urge all South Africans to exercise their democratic right to vote and to use their vote to help us build a united, optimistic and fair South Africa based on simple GOOD values.”

