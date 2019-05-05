Deadly Gaza violence on eve of Ramadan

Six Palestinians, including a 14-month-old baby girl and her eight-month pregnant mother were killed on Saturday as Israel bombarded Gaza and factions in the coastal enclave fired hundreds of rockets over the boundary in return. Overnight a 58-year-old Israeli man was killed when a rocket hit a residential building in port city of Ashkelon.

Amongst the victims are:

Sebba Mahmoud Abu Arar, 14 months

Falastin Saleh Abu Ara, 37, along with her unborn child

Khaled Mohammed Abu Qlaq, 2

Imad Muhammad Nasir, 22

Mahmoud Issa, 26

Fawzi Bawadi, 23

Moshe Agadi, 58

By 12pm on Sunday, two more Palestinians had been killed in an Israeli strike east of Gaza City. The Gaza health ministry has identified them as Bilal al-Bana and Abdullah Abu al-Ata.

The ministry has reported that 47 Palestinians were wounded, and Israel has said that 58 Israelis have received medical treatment. Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has announced that he ordered “massive strikes” to continue on the Gaza Strip.

“This morning I instructed the IDF [Israel Defence Forces] to continue with massive strikes against terrorists in the Gaza Strip and I also instructed that forces around the Gaza Strip be stepped up with tank, artillery and infantry forces,” he said.

Gaza has already suffered considerable damage. Musa abu-Marzouq, a member of Hamas’ politburo, said his movement would refrain from inflicting the same amount of damage on Israel’s civilian infrastructure.

“The Israeli occupation violates international law in targeting residential buildings and civil infrastructure. The Palestinian resistance will not commit the same crime in its response to the Israeli crimes,” he said.

That being said, rockets from Gaza have landed in civilian areas and residential buildings.

At the funeral of slain 14-month-old Sebba Mahmoud Abu Arar, the girl’s relative Khalid Abu Arar tells MEE that she and her pregnant aunt Falastin Saleh Abu Arar were killed by an Israeli drone strike.

“We were sitting in the courtyard outside our house like any normal day, drinking tea and eating,” he says.

“Then an Israeli drone appeared in the sky.”

“Sebba was sitting in her aunt’s lap, and a missile fired from the drone hit them directly,” he added. “Drones do not distinguish between civilians and fighters.”

[source: Middle East Eye]

