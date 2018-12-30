Death toll on Western Cape roads rises to over 130 since start of festive season

Four people have been killed in separate crashes on the Western Cape roads since the start of the weekend.

Traffic Chief, Kenny Africa, says two drivers, one passenger and a pedestrian are among the dead.

The latest crashes in the province has pushed the death toll to over 130 since the start of the festive season on the 1st of December.

Africa elaborates on the latest crashes: “A male driver, a 56-year old died in a motor crash yesterday outside Mossel Bay. Then we also had another accident in Strandfontein where a passenger male, 51 years old also died in that crash. And a pedestrian a 30 year old died in a motor vehicle crash in Khayelitsha and then in Clanwilliam a driver – male 35 years old also died in a motor vehicle accident.”

[Source: SABC News]

Share this article











Comments

comments