Death toll rises to 359, 18 more arrested in Sri Lanka terror bombings

The death toll from the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka has risen to 359, according to police, who have also reported 18 more arrests made over the course of Tuesday night, bringing the total number of suspects detained to 58.

The coordinated bombing attacks, which took place at three churches and four hotels and left hundreds more victims injured, are believed to be the work of Islamic extremist group National Towheed Jamaar.

While the seven bombers were all Sri Lankan, investigators are still looking into possible foreign connections.

(Source: Russia Today)

Share this article









Comments

comments