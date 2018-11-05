Designated public open spaces for the discharge of fireworks during Guy Fawkes Day

The City of Cape Town has designated eleven public open spaces for the discharge of fireworks for Monday, Guy Fawkes Day, and for Tuesday which is the Hindu festival of lights.

Some of the spaces include Bishop Lavis sports field, Macassar beach parking area and Strandfontein pavilion.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the use or detonation of fireworks in any building and public thoroughfare not on the list is liable to a 200 rands fine

Smith said during previous years the illegal setting off of fireworks was one of the many challenges the City faced.

“We’ve also seen a continuing trend of marauding gangs targeting people in what’s known as a macabre tradition of ‘smearing’. This practice also has a sinister undertone as its used as a cover for assaults and muggings, if not worse,” he said.

Smith said children and animals are often the ones to fall victim of firelight injuries. He said his department will be focusing on reducing these stats and making sure everyone adheres to the rules.

“The City urges parents to keep their children indoors as far as possible; to not allow the handling of fireworks by children and to ensure that any acts of fireworks being set off, are done at one of the 11 designated sites we demarcated for this purpose,’ he stressed.

Smith says the designated sites will only be open until 11pm both Monday and Tuesday. Complaints or calls for emergency or enforcement assistance can be directed to the Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialing 021 480 7700 from a cell phone or 107 from a landline.

