Dirco to urgently meet police minister, African ambassadors over KZN xenophobia

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) is expected to host an urgent meeting with the Minister of Police and African ambassadors, following a spate of xenophobic attacks in KwaZulu-Natal.

The meeting between Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu, her fellow Cabinet member, Bheki Cele, and African ambassadors is expected to take place in Pretoria on Friday.

They are expected to look at how ambassadors and the government can work with communities and all stakeholders to support and encourage integration in communities.

News24 previously reported that Sisulu expressed serious concern about violence against foreign nationals and damage to their properties in Durban.

She called on law enforcement officers to use the full might of the law to deal with criminals and those who damaged properties.

Graphic videos and imagery did the rounds on social media when the protests erupted and foreign nationals were attacked. Police had to intervene in Kenville, Inanda Road and Sea Cow Lake and surrounding areas.

At least two people have died in the violence so far.

“The shop owners opened fire, fatally wounding a 22-year-old man in the neck and wounding other two victims who were rushed to hospital for medical attention. Later a second victim died in hospital,” Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane told News24.

Protesters also raided the homes of foreign nationals, forcing them to seek refuge at nearby police stations and mosques.

The Sydenham police station housed more than 100 people who had been displaced from their homes, News24 reported.

(Source: News 24)

Share this article











Comments

comments