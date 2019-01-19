Double whammy as cops nab man for licence disc fraud and find 111 000 suspected mandrax tablets

A man was arrested on Friday for the suspected possession of about 111 000 mandrax tablets – which traffic officials happened upon when they stopped to check his trailer licence disc, officials said.

The man, aged 33, had been travelling on the N7 in Klawer on Friday morning when Vredendal traffic officials stopped him.

“He was arrested for having a fraudulent licence disc at the Klawer weighbridge on the N7 and was taken to the police station,” Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa explained.

It was at the Klawer police station on Friday that the major drug bust occurred.

Klawer police checked the details of the suspect and “saw that he was an active criminal in several serious offences”, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said on Friday.

“They decided to conduct a search on the vehicle – a VW delivery vehicle,” Rwexana said. “Members from the K9 Unit assisted in the search and a total of 111 000 Mandrax tablets were found hidden underneath the vehicle. The estimated street value of the drugs is R5.5m.” The man is expected to appear in court on Monday on charges of fraud and dealing in drugs, Rwexana added. (Source: News24)

Share this article











Comments

comments