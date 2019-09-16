Dros rape: Nicholas Ninow to hear his fate

Share this article

















WARNING: This story contains graphic details

Nicholas Ninow, who pleaded guilty to rape, is expected to hear his fate on Monday when the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria makes a pronouncement on the charges he faced.

Ninow, who admitted to raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant’s bathroom in Pretoria in 2018, has also pleaded guilty to defeating the ends of justice and possession of an illegal substance.

He pleaded not guilty to assault, while a kidnapping charge was withdrawn by the State when the trial started last week.

Judge Mokhine Mosopa is expected to hand down his verdict on the charges.

The trial

The trial, which lasted four days, saw the State call six witnesses, including the victim, focusing on the sequence of events. Ninow’s legal aid lawyer Herman Alberts closed his case without calling any witnesses.

While Ninow did admit to raping the victim, by forcing his penis into her mouth and inserting his fingers into her vagina, he claimed the victim found him in the bathroom and he acted impulsively.

In Ninow’s plea explanation, he said he went to the women’s bathroom to snort the drug CAT because he was afraid of being caught.

The State disputed this, saying that Ninow planned the assault and preyed on the victim, following her into the bathroom in a premeditated way.

A mother’s greatest fear

News24 previously reported that the mother of the victim had found Ninow naked in the bathroom with her daughter.

“No parent should ever see what I witnessed,” she told the court.

READ: ‘No parent should see what I witnessed’ – mother of Dros rape victim

She testified that Ninow came out of the toilet and ran to the men’s bathroom. She then retrieved her child and handed her over to someone before running back to confront Ninow.

“Then I found him cleaning himself with my child’s clothes.”

According to the mother, Ninow also told them not to disturb him as they tried to force the toilet stall open. The victim also called out for her mother, saying “help me mommy”.

(Source: News24)

