Dunoon drunken driver flees but crashes

A Dunoon drunken driver was on Sunday arrested after trying to flee from a roadblock but instead collided with a truck.

Authorities recovered crates of alcohol from the car after the crash.

“The suspect sped off, nearly running over a traffic officer and after a high-speed chase, collided with a heavy-duty articulated truck. Miraculously, there were no serious injuries,” said mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.

The man was taken to Table View Police Station after being arrested for drunken driving, reckless and negligent driving and attempted murder.

According to Smith, the suspect was just one in 95 arrested in four days.

“We can’t win the war on drunk driving and its consequences with enforcement only. People need to start taking responsibility.”

