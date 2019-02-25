Durban mosque petrol bombed

A case of arson was registered at the Durban police station following an arson attack on the Faizane Mariam Masjid on Monday morning.

It is suspected that the attackers poured petrol on the building and fled the scene after setting it alight. Images on social media showed the inside of the masjid guttered, with debris strewn on the floor.

The Effingham Islamic Society Trust spokesperson Imraan Subrathie confirmed the attack, stating that no serious injuries were reported.

“Sadly, this morning a worker at the mosque who lives on-site heard windows being broken from the lady’s section just after midnight last night. He investigated the matter and when he went to the area it was engulfed with smoke and he immediately vacated the area,” he said.

The exact cause of the attack is unknown at this stage however Subrathie urged residents not to speculate until a proper cause has been established by authorities.

“There is a lot of speculation going around. We have camera footage on record, and we hope that it would assist in bringing the perpetrators to book. We urge the public not to make any speculation and cause greater upset. The matter has been handed over to the police who are investigating the matter,” he said.

Greenwood Park SAPS communications officer Sergeant Vincent Mthembu confirmed that a case of arson was opened at Greenwood Park SAPS.

Unconfirmed reports suggest officials at the mosque on Effingham Road said incidents of vandalism have been reported before, but nothing as bad as last night’s attack.

Last year three suspects attacked the Verulam Shia mosque which left one person dead and two others critically wounded.

