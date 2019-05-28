Education dept not doing enough to ensure teacher safety: Sadtu

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) says the Department of Education is not doing enough to ensure the safety of teachers at schools.

This comes after a 17-year-old learner was sentenced for stabbing his teacher to death with a sharp object, after accusing him of failing him, at Manyeding village near Kuruman in the Northern Cape last year.

The learner was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by the Kathu High Court.

Sadtu spokesperson Senzo Mpalal says, “It has now become fashionable throughout the country that learners are becoming unruly and the safety of educators leaves much to be desired, and something needs to be done. It can’t be that the department comes up with all these excuses in terms of budget and thereby putting the safety of educators at risk.”

