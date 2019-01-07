Elderly couple found dead in Ottery home

The circumstances surrounding the discovery of an elderly couple, aged 82, in their home in Sandown Road, Ottery, is currently under investigation at Lansdowne SAPS.
According to sources, a neighbour went knocking at the house and got a locksmith to open the doors after not getting a response for two days.
Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Lansdowne SAPS or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.