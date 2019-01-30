Emerging footage shows passenger in street race horror crash

Newly emerged footage of the BMW crash that took place on the N1 near Century City last Monday, shows a second person in the car at the time of the crash.

The footage, allegedly taken by the mystery passenger, showed the driver of the vehicle Taufiq Carr racing alongside another vehicle.

Another video taken at the scene of the accident showed a bystander looking for someone named “Imraan.” The bystander asks repeatedly “where is Imraan that was with him?”

Another person is heard saying “he’s here somewhere.”

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said prior to the newly emerged footage, they were under no suspicion that a second person was present in the car at the time of the accident.

Smith further said that “Imraan” was “very, very lucky.”

“We have seen many horrific accidents where one person suffers severe repercussions, like losing their life, while others escape unscathed,” Smith said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a case of reckless and negligent driving has been opened for investigation.

Carr has lost his legs as a result of the accident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Captain Glen Kotze on 082 469 2626.

