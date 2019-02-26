Entries open for Neighbourhood Watch Awards

The City of Cape Town has opened the nominations process for the annual Neighbourhood Watch Awards. Now in its second year, the Neighbourhood Watch Awards celebrates and acknowledges the achievements and contributions of individuals and groups who help build safer communities in Cape Town.

The nomination process will close on Friday 8 March 2019.

Nominations can be submitted for an individual or a group/team, in a number of categories, including:

• Courage in action award

• Social responsibility award

• Broken windows award

• Organisational excellence award

• Crime fighter of the year award

There are also a number of Leaders’ Choice awards, adjudged by the Mayor, the Mayoral Commitee Member for Safety and Security, the Western Cape Minister of Community Safety and the South African Provincial Police Commissioner.

A full list of categories is available in the link here: http://www.capetown.gov.za/City-Connect/Have-your-say/surveys-and-submissions/neighbourhood-watch-awards

“There are thousands of neighbourhood watch members who put in the hard yards to keep their families and communities safe. It is an often thankless task, particularly in areas where serious and violent crime prevails. But they persevere, for the greater good. These awards are but a token of our appreciation for all that they do. Without their contribution our public safety efforts would be far less effective,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

The City of Cape Town established its Neighbourhood Watch Support Programme in 2008. Since then, thousands of watch members have been trained and equipped through the programme, in association with the Western Cape Department of Community Safety.

“We are always seeking ways to further solidify our relationship with community policing structures, and the evolution of the neighbourhood watch support programme over the past decade proves that. One cannot underestimate the importance of a well-functioning and committed neighbourhood watch. They know their areas better than anyone, which means they provide a level of crime intelligence that makes the job of the uniformed services easier,” said Executive Mayor, Alderman Dan Plato.

“The Western Cape has one of the world’s best and most active neighbourhood watch systems. With deep care for one another, members of our communities are keeping a watchful eye over their streets with the aim of transforming them into safer environments. Their hard work and dedication has paid off, with a 6,8% reduction in property-related crime last year. It is clear that when we all watch, we are all safer. I would like to applaud the active moms, dads, grannies, grandpas, young people, men and women who are making a positive difference in our communities on a daily basis. These awards are a showcase of their collective commitment to the cause, and an opportunity for us to show our appreciation for the efforts they make to keep us safer. Let us all create a safer Western Cape,” said Western Cape Minister for Community Safety, Alan Winde.

