Escaped triple murderer arrested

Convicted triple murderer Phelo Mtala was finally apprehended on Tuesday after escaping from the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court last month.

“Since he escaped from the Wynberg Magistrate Court the team had sleepless nights in pursuit of him. With the help of brave informers police pounced on him last night,” Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said to IOL.

“Extensive networking and sleepless nights by Nyanga detectives, members of the Flying Squad and Provincial Operational Command Centre (POCC) resulted in the rearresting of a convicted criminal, Phelo Mtala. The convicted escapee was arrested last night after his vehicle was pulled over in Durbanville while he was on his way back from Malmesbury. During the arrest, the accused was with two women and a man,” she added.

Mtala escaped on May 17, 2019 – nearly a month ago – when he was appearing in court in Wynberg. He was appearing with another accused who was meant to be released while he was meant to return to Pollsmoor Prison.

He then slipped away by replacing his fingerprints with that of the accused who was meant to be released.

(Source: capetownetc)

