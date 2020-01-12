Eskom does not expect load shedding on Sunday

Share this article

















Eskom says it does not expect to implement load shedding on Sunday.

The power utility says its technicians have successfully returned Koeberg Unit 1 to service after a planned outage, which has added an additional 900 megawatts to the system.

Eskom says its teams will continue to work around the clock to return units from planned and unplanned outages.

It also says it will give consumers an update about its prognosis for the coming week later on Sunday.

Meanwhile on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa blamed state capture for the crisis at Eskom.

“As Medupi and Kusile were being built, there was cost overrun. They went way beyond what they should have cost and obviously state capture was part of the mix. So, the problems were so multiple, that led to where we are. Now today we are having to deal with the problem of power stations that are old,” says Ramaphosa.

Source: SABC News

