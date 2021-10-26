Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Eskom resumes load shedding from 9am on Tuesday until Saturday

Eskom says it will implement stage two load shedding from 9am on Tuesday morning.

This after the power utility announced that the rolling power cuts would start at 6pm on Tuesday evening.

Load shedding will end at 5am on Saturday.

Eskom Chief Operating Officer, Jan Oberholzer on Monday said worsening problems of theft and vandalism of the power utility’s equipment were causing electricity supply constraints.

Eskom Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Eskom continues to face capacity constrains.

“While Eskom team has successfully returned a unit each at the Kusile, Matimba at Arnot power station during the early hours of this morning. Further delays in returning other units to service has exacerbated the capacity constrains and hampered the ability to replenish the emergency generation reserves. Eskom anticipates to return Koubert unit one service during the weekend. Eskom also intends to return five other units to service during this week. However there are a number of generation units running with risk of failure that can not be attended to at the moment,” says Mantshantsha.

Source: SABC News


