Eskom sees risk of rotational powercuts on Thursday evening

Share this article

















South Africa’s national grid was under stress on Thursday, state power utility Eskom said, warning it might be forced to implement rolling blackouts in the evening to ease the pressure.

In a statement, Eskom said it was using diesel generators to meet demand, after units that were expected to come back from maintenance were delayed.

“While we have adequate emergency reserves to supplement capacity during the day, we may need to implement loadshedding this evening in order to augment diesel and water at our open cycle gas turbines and pumped storage schemes respectively,” it said.

Source: ANA

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments