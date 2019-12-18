Excitement builds as iconic Green Point Flea Market reopens

Share this article

















The long-awaited reopening of the Green Point Flea Market, now the Cape Town Stadium Market, has finally arrived. Finally, after 10 years, the market will be reintroduced to the area on Sunday 22 December 2019. Traders were removed from the market during the 2009 preparations for the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa, to accommodate the construction of the Cape Town Stadium.

Rosheda Muller, the chairperson of the Cape Town Stadium Market, says that the traders are looking forward to Sunday and view the reopening of the market as not only a means of regaining some income but also as an opportunity to further entrepreneurial activity, job creation, economic development, knowledge sharing and empowerment in the city.

A market facilitator was appointed, as an interim measure in the short-term to manage, on behalf of the City, the processes and engagements associated with the return of the Green Point Market, ensuring that is was “inclusive, vibrant and sustainable”.

‘The first and most important task was for the facilitator to do a call-back of all historical traders who were a part of the original market. Thusfar, a total of 98 former trades were identified and have been verified. The next phase of the programme required the coordination and facilitation of a workshop to develop a vision, market management model and structure for the market in conjunction with the trader organisations,’ said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management, Alderman Grant Twigg.

Muller hopes that big business will look upon the market and come on board to ensure that the traders stand out as a local community showcasing to the world what small local traders in Cape Town can do as entrepreneurs.

“The excitement is there, the traders are getting ready and at least 150-200 traders will be pitching stalls at Green Point outside the Cape Town Stadium…Our final meeting will be taking place tomorrow and there, we will sign off everything that needs to be done,” explained Muller.

Muller indicated that the City will be arranging all the requisite services, including cleaning, waste management, security and standby medical assistance. She says there’s been an overwhelmingly positive response to the return of the market with many traders vying for a spot.

“We haven’t really achieved what we wanted in the form of a lease agreement…but because we’ve been waiting for so long and Council has approved for us to return, we have now the opportunity to have some income over the festive season… We don’t only want to create an area for shopping, but an area of community connection.”

The trading hours this Sunday will be from 9am to 5pm and traders will resume business at parking area P4, adjacent to the athletics stadium.

For more information contact Rosheda Muller on 081 764 2251

VOC

