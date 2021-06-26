Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Family meeting called for Sunday after shock news on Covid-19 Delta variant

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday after the discovery of the new Delta variant of Covid-19 in SA, the government said on Saturday.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams confirmed that a special national coronavirus command council (NCCC) meeting was convened to receive a report from the scientists on the prevalence of the Delta variant in SA.

Williams said: “As the result of these developments, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) will convene this afternoon to propose recommendations on the country’s response to both the Delta variant and the continued surge in Covid-19 infections.”

She said the NCCC will convene again on Sunday morning to discuss the Natjoints report.

“This will be followed by the presidential co-ordinating council (PCC) which includes premiers, executive mayors and representatives of traditional leadership. A special cabinet meeting will take place to process the recommendations from the Natjoints.

Source: Times Live


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.