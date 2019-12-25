Family of boy snatched at KZN shopping centre still in shock

Share this article

















The family of a little boy snatched at a KwaZulu-Natal shopping centre is grateful to have him back.

A security guard has appeared in court in connection with the abduction.

This video has left many parents shaken.

It shows a security guard snatching a toddler at a Umhlanga supermarket.

Grandmother Karen Loots says it was as if nobody else cared or even noticed.

“When I realised he was gone, I started to scream. And you don’t actually have a sound but I screamed and screamed and running towards him and I think I was still screaming and I just grabbed him and went and put him back inside the trolley. I just wanted us to be safe. But it was just sad, it was as if no one else cared, no one else noticed.”

Loots is relieved that he’s back – but the little boy’s mother Aimee Pole is focused on justice being served.

“I’m still so angry. He had no consent and he had no right whatsoever and he was so casual and that’s what gets me the most.”

A video of an attempted child kidnapping last week at a Supermarket in Umhlanga, in KwaZulu-Natal has gone viral on social media. @DasenThathiah spoke to the police about it. #TheLead with @ShahanR Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/zoLjRHx1kE — eNCA (@eNCA) December 23, 2019

Although the accused is behind bars, for now, Loots and Pole have been left suspicious of everyone around them.

Pole is shocked by the allegations she’s seen on social media.

“There are people saying this whole thing is staged. This is not staged. This actually happened, this is real. This is under our noses and people need to realise how serious the situation is.”

They say the toddler is doing well, and only sustained a few bruises on his back in the ordeal.

The security guard is due back in court on Monday.

Attempted child kidnapping last week at a supermarket in Umhlanga KZN. pic.twitter.com/vHYHD9bv7m — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 23, 2019

(SOURCE: eNCA)

